National Retail Properties (NNN) Holder Aew Capital Management LP Has Upped Stake; Spinnaker Trust Has Cut Its Position in General Elec Co (GE) as Share Value Rose

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 742,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The hedge fund held 1.82 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.78 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 557,883 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 64.73 million shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/04/2018 – BUZZ-General Electric: Shares dropping as Moody’s outlook sours; 23/03/2018 – Asian oil, gas producers stepping up activity after long lull; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME BA3 RATING TO KESTREL ACQUISITION, LLC’S SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES; 22/03/2018 – The Rewards Of Delivering Meals To Seniors — Meals On Wheels America And The Ad Council Focus On The Fulfillment Volunteers Ge; 16/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – DEAL VALUED AT MORE THAN $300 MILLION; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES CEO ON EXPECTED SEPARATION FROM GE – “THERE IS NOTHING ANTICIPATED FROM GE AT THIS STAGE” – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – HNA Acquired TIP in 2013 From GE Capital; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 67,183 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $191.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 62,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Agf invested in 0.53% or 844,035 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0.04% or 244,516 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp owns 220,965 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Oakbrook Lc invested in 0.03% or 8,700 shares. Smithfield Co holds 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 200 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Kbc Gp Nv has 16,431 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 10,400 shares. Hsbc Plc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Aqr Cap Management Llc invested in 72,725 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc holds 472,541 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 58,956 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cleararc Cap Incorporated invested 0.04% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 187 shares to 814 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Betabuilders Europe Et by 16,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 549,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Mgmt holds 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 19.35 million shares. American Grp holds 0.11% or 2.93 million shares. Hartford Inv Management reported 1.09 million shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Llc has 117,923 shares. 111.79M were reported by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 764,500 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 362 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Consulate Inc holds 0.09% or 20,333 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Company has 20,924 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.27% or 348.63M shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Communications accumulated 45,239 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Co reported 129,585 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.05% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 89,136 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.46M shares.