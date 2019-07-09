National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO)

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties Inc. 52 13.92 N/A 1.47 36.36 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 6.10 N/A 0.03 839.06

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for National Retail Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Retail Properties Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. National Retail Properties Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gladstone Commercial Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

National Retail Properties Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

National Retail Properties Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.44% and an $55 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 91.1% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares and 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.7% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Retail Properties Inc. 2.42% -0.02% 2.87% 8.69% 34.15% 10.12% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.6% 2.09% 2.28% 1.24% 3.31% 5.54%

For the past year National Retail Properties Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

National Retail Properties Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.