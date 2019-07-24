National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties Inc. 53 13.48 N/A 1.47 36.36 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 15 6.09 N/A 0.39 39.29

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for National Retail Properties Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Empire State Realty OP L.P. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than National Retail Properties Inc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. National Retail Properties Inc. is presently more affordable than Empire State Realty OP L.P., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:OGCP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for National Retail Properties Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

National Retail Properties Inc. has an average price target of $54.67, and a 4.11% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

National Retail Properties Inc. and Empire State Realty OP L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 2.4%. About 0.7% of National Retail Properties Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Retail Properties Inc. 2.42% -0.02% 2.87% 8.69% 34.15% 10.12% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 0.22% -1.52% 3.78% -10.7% -23.9% 4.82%

For the past year National Retail Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors National Retail Properties Inc. beats Empire State Realty OP L.P.