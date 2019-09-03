National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Reaches $57.12 52-Week High; Bloombergsen Lifted Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Position

Bloombergsen Inc increased Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) stake by 8.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bloombergsen Inc acquired 37,678 shares as Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC)’s stock declined 3.40%. The Bloombergsen Inc holds 494,767 shares with $223.60M value, up from 457,089 last quarter. Credit Accep Corp Mich now has $8.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.95% or $8.84 during the last trading session, reaching $443.81. About 27,890 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Adj EPS $6.11; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 18/04/2018 – Credit Acceptance Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 24/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $450.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing

The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) hit a new 52-week high and has $60.55 target or 6.00% above today’s $57.12 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.23B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $60.55 price target is reached, the company will be worth $553.98 million more. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $57.12. About 105,010 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Properties has $5700 highest and $5400 lowest target. $55.50’s average target is -2.84% below currents $57.12 stock price. National Retail Properties had 5 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $111.53 million for 20.70 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. The company has market cap of $9.23 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the firm owned 2,687 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 28.2 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years. It has a 37.88 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold National Retail Properties, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc invested 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Usa Financial Portformulas accumulated 4,868 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Llc has 0.11% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 142,334 shares. Bahl Gaynor Inc holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.01% or 193,316 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 25,433 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Susquehanna Llp has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Asset Mngmt One, Japan-based fund reported 494,802 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.78% or 91,665 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 267,814 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associates stated it has 36,998 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation accumulated 36,619 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Dorsey Wright And Associate has 0.48% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 36,005 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,154 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,852 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 0% invested in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 13,304 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) invested 0% in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC). Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 4,065 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 37,730 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 1,785 shares. Hillsdale Inv Management Inc has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Umb Commercial Bank N A Mo holds 0.03% or 1,965 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Services Gp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) for 116,122 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,205 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sterling Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 5,600 shares. Advisory Ser Net Limited Company invested in 650 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. State Street accumulated 147,298 shares or 0.01% of the stock.