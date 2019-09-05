National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Reaches $56.40 52-Week High; Shorts at Jabil (JBL) Raised By 7.69%

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) had an increase of 7.69% in short interest. JBL’s SI was 4.56 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.69% from 4.23 million shares previously. With 1.17M avg volume, 4 days are for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)’s short sellers to cover JBL’s short positions. The SI to Jabil Inc’s float is 3.33%. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 141,589 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Targeting Adjusted EPS of About $2.60 for Fiscal Yea; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 03/05/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR JABIL’S NYPRO AFFECTS 53 ON PLANT CLOSING; 23/05/2018 – Jabil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – IGNORE: JABIL CFO RETIREMENT REPORTED APRIL 24; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 15/03/2018 – Jabil, Apple Contractor, Rises on FYQ2 Beat, CEO Sees ‘Broad-based Growth’ — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – BAYLIN TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW AGREEMENT WILL EXPAND PRODUCTION TO JABIL’S OPERATIONS IN GUADALAJARA, MEXICO

The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) hit a new 52-week high and has $60.91 target or 8.00% above today’s $56.40 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.22B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $60.91 price target is reached, the company will be worth $737.76 million more. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 1.32M shares traded or 51.34% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M

Jabil Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It has a 27.06 P/E ratio. It provides electronics design, production, and product management services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold Jabil Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). State Street owns 5.49 million shares. 63,870 were accumulated by Gsa Partners Llp. 540,070 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Company. Raymond James And stated it has 103,180 shares. 99,609 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 104,275 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 0% or 111,424 shares in its portfolio. Sun Life owns 8,691 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 83,917 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 173,836 shares. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 12,583 shares. Fil invested 0% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Nordea Invest Mngmt reported 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. The company has market cap of $9.22 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the firm owned 2,687 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 28.2 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years. It has a 37.4 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Properties has $5700 highest and $5400 lowest target. $55.50’s average target is -1.60% below currents $56.4 stock price. National Retail Properties had 5 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) on Thursday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $112.82M for 20.43 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.