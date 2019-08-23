National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Reaches $55.73 After 7.00% Up Move; Jackson Square Partners Has Cut Arista Networks Com (ANET) Position By $63.75 Million

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Arista Networks Inc Com (ANET) stake by 14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 203,016 shares as Arista Networks Inc Com (ANET)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 1.25M shares with $392.01 million value, down from 1.45 million last quarter. Arista Networks Inc Com now has $17.14B valuation. The stock decreased 1.60% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $223.63. About 367,161 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500.

The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 281,357 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $9.11 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $59.63 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NNN worth $637.91 million more.

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Wix.Com Ltd Com Ils0.01 (NASDAQ:WIX) stake by 715,411 shares to 1.63 million valued at $196.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Monotaro Co.Ltd Npv stake by 209,971 shares and now owns 2.73 million shares. Logitech International Sa Chf0.25(Regd) (Post (NASDAQ:LOGI) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Arista Networks has $360 highest and $225 lowest target. $304.86’s average target is 36.32% above currents $223.63 stock price. Arista Networks had 14 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) rating on Thursday, April 18. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $350 target. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of ANET in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Morgan Stanley.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. The company has market cap of $9.11 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the firm owned 2,687 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 28.2 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years. It has a 36.96 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Properties has $5700 highest and $5400 lowest target. $55.50’s average target is -0.41% below currents $55.73 stock price. National Retail Properties had 5 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Thursday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley.