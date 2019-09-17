National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Reaches $54.58 After 5.00% Up Move; Noble Energy (NBL) Has 1.11 Sentiment

The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 178,862 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, IncThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $8.99 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $57.31 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NNN worth $449.25 million more.

Noble Energy Inc (NBL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. It's down -0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.45. Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending.

More recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.17 billion. The Company’s principal projects are located in onshore DJ Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Permian Basin, and Marcellus Shale, the United States; deepwater Gulf of Mexico; Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea; and offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname, and Newfoundland. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had approximately 1,437 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves.

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% EPS growth.

Ares Management Llc holds 16.6% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. for 9.96 million shares. Oslo Asset Management As owns 1.17 million shares or 6.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Poplar Forest Capital Llc has 2.96% invested in the company for 1.82 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc has invested 2.94% in the stock. Arosa Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 676,461 shares.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. The company has market cap of $8.99 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the firm owned 2,687 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 28.2 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years. It has a 36.19 P/E ratio.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $113.59 million for 19.78 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is National Retail Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:NNN) 6.6% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Retail -1.3% on 6M-share offering – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “National Retail Properties, Inc. Announces Redemption Of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests In Its 5.700% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

