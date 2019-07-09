National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Forms $54.12 Double Top; Blue Harbour Group LP Has Cut Its Open Text (OTEX) Position

Blue Harbour Group Lp decreased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 8.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Blue Harbour Group Lp sold 870,000 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s stock rose 7.74%. The Blue Harbour Group Lp holds 8.99M shares with $345.31M value, down from 9.86M last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $11.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 366,298 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 03/05/2018 – Open Text Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE CO; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) formed double top with $56.83 target or 5.00% above today’s $54.12 share price. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) has $8.80B valuation. It closed at $54.12 lastly. It is down 34.15% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.51M for 28.26 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Props had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by FBR Capital.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. Tessitore Christopher Paul also sold $1.20 million worth of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold National Retail Properties, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Lc holds 0.08% or 25,222 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 1,637 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability owns 24,906 shares. Prudential Financial holds 94,803 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Inc stated it has 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Montag A And Assocs Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 26,175 shares. Etrade Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 5,288 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 28,473 shares. Cwm Lc invested in 0% or 990 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability holds 72,303 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Huntington Savings Bank stated it has 0.02% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.03% or 36,748 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies has 0.05% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0.1% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 4.03 million shares. Pictet Asset owns 89,073 shares.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NNN’s profit will be $110.62M for 19.90 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.