National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Contrasting side by side

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties Inc. 53 13.99 N/A 1.47 35.56 UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.64 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates National Retail Properties Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.14 shows that National Retail Properties Inc. is 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500. UMH Properties Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown National Retail Properties Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

National Retail Properties Inc.’s consensus target price is $54.67, while its potential downside is -0.58%. On the other hand, UMH Properties Inc.’s potential upside is 57.89% and its consensus target price is $19.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, UMH Properties Inc. is looking more favorable than National Retail Properties Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both National Retail Properties Inc. and UMH Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.5% and 59.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of National Retail Properties Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 8.9% of UMH Properties Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69% UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06%

For the past year National Retail Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than UMH Properties Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors National Retail Properties Inc. beats UMH Properties Inc.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.