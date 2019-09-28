National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As REIT – Diversified company, National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

National Retail Properties Inc. has 92.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.52% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand National Retail Properties Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 4.08% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have National Retail Properties Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties Inc. 293,598,553.35% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting National Retail Properties Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties Inc. 162.36M 55 35.56 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

National Retail Properties Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio National Retail Properties Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for National Retail Properties Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.47 2.55

With average price target of $56.5, National Retail Properties Inc. has a potential upside of 0.16%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 73.76%. Based on the results delivered earlier, National Retail Properties Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of National Retail Properties Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year National Retail Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.14 shows that National Retail Properties Inc. is 86.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, National Retail Properties Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

National Retail Properties Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors National Retail Properties Inc.’s peers beat National Retail Properties Inc.