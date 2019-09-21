National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Comparison side by side

National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Retail Properties Inc. 54 14.27 N/A 1.47 35.56 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 2.03 6.17

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of National Retail Properties Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Retail Properties Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. National Retail Properties Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.00% 9% 9%

Risk and Volatility

National Retail Properties Inc. is 86.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.14 beta. From a competition point of view, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has a 0.12 beta which is 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for National Retail Properties Inc. and Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$56.5 is National Retail Properties Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.5% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares and 0.4% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares. Competitively, Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. has 81.12% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69% Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. 0.38% 8.65% 4.82% -6.64% 33.02% 17.68%

For the past year National Retail Properties Inc. has weaker performance than Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.

Summary

National Retail Properties Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc.