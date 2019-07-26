National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) Analysts See $0.68 EPS; American National Bankshares (AMNB) Sentiment Is 1.18

American National Bankshares Inc (AMNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.52, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 33 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 28 sold and trimmed stock positions in American National Bankshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 3.50 million shares, up from 3.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American National Bankshares Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 19 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report $0.68 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.68 EPS. NNN’s profit would be $110.63M giving it 19.13 P/E if the $0.68 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, National Retail Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 340,465 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. The company has market cap of $8.46 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the firm owned 2,687 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 28.2 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years. It has a 35.22 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold National Retail Properties, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. National Retail Props had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NNN in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by FBR Capital.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity. $1.20 million worth of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) was sold by Tessitore Christopher Paul.

Fj Capital Management Llc holds 0.91% of its portfolio in American National Bankshares Inc. for 252,423 shares. Smith Salley & Associates owns 161,097 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 0.66% invested in the company for 46,341 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.53% in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 31,740 shares.

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services and products. The company has market cap of $405.66 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It has a 21.92 P/E ratio. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

