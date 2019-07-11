National Retail Properties Common Stock (NNN) Equal-Weight Rating Kept at Morgan Stanley; The Target is Set to $54.0000; Mackinac Financial (MFNC) Sellers Increased By 6.21% Their Shorts

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) had an increase of 6.21% in short interest. MFNC’s SI was 37,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 6.21% from 35,400 shares previously. With 9,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC)’s short sellers to cover MFNC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 23,975 shares traded. Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) has risen 2.06% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MFNC News: 04/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 04/04/2018 Michigan PSC: State assisting with multi-agency response to utility line leak in Straits of Mackinac; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 15/05/2018 – Ativo Capital Management Buys 1% of Mackinac Financial Corp; 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corp Completes Acquisition of First Federal of Northern Michigan; 03/05/2018 – MACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP – TOTAL REVENUE OF COMPANY FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2018 EQUATED TO $11.67 MLN COMPARED TO $11.37 MLN FOR SAME PERIOD OF 2017; 11/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Snyder, Lt. Gov. Calley initiate acceleration of Straits of Mackinac studies and legal action against; 11/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette Statement on the Anchor Strike to Cables and Pipelines Running the Straits of Mackinac; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mackinac Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFNC); 18/05/2018 – Mackinac Financial Corporation Completes The Acquisition Of First Federal Of Northern Michigan

Morgan Stanley have a $54.0000 PT on the stock. The PT indicates a potential downside of -1.41% from National Retail Properties Common Stock (NYSE:NNN)‘s current price. This rating was shown in an analyst report on 11 July.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $167.68 million. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposit products, including commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It has a 15.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumer loan products, such as installment, mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as residential mortgage loans, commercial and governmental lease financing, and direct and indirect consumer financing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.04, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Mackinac Financial Corporation shares while 5 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 9.39 million shares or 109.13% more from 4.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) for 36,700 shares. Walthausen Com Limited Liability Com owns 29,891 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) for 3,379 shares. Ejf Cap has 0.92% invested in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) for 487,936 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 207,989 shares. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.57% invested in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) for 259,189 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 446,172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jacobs Asset Management Ltd accumulated 520,106 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 3,924 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) for 4,045 shares. Stieven Advsr L P owns 246,390 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC). 15,655 are held by Susquehanna International Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 45,648 shares.

More notable recent Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Medley Capital Corp (MCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Mackinac Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MFNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Citi to Launch Co-Branded Credit Card, Boost Asia Client Base – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Props has $55 highest and $55 lowest target. $55’s average target is 0.42% above currents $54.77 stock price. National Retail Props had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold National Retail Properties, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning stated it has 13,514 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Millennium Ltd invested in 472,541 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 463 shares stake. Iat Reinsurance Limited accumulated 0.12% or 13,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 462,120 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 101,501 shares. Amer Grp Inc holds 322,322 shares. Prudential Financial owns 94,803 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Utah Retirement System stated it has 0.04% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking holds 0.04% or 178,672 shares. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,400 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 19,069 shares. Moreover, Utd Service Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 1,637 shares.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. The company has market cap of $8.91 billion. As of September 30, 2017, the firm owned 2,687 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 28.2 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years. It has a 37.08 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 3,404 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Out-of-state investor buys retail spot in Hoover for $2.3M – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Retail Properties declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “National Retail Properties Q4 FFO misses; repeats 2019 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. 23,000 shares valued at $1.20M were sold by Tessitore Christopher Paul on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.68 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NNN’s profit will be $110.61M for 20.14 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.