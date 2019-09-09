National Retail Pptys (NNN) Valuation Declined While Zimmer Partners LP Has Cut Stake; Rockshelter Capital Management Increases Holding in Bank Of America (BAC)

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.62M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 1.56M shares traded or 54.82% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 56.05 million shares traded or 7.81% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 28/03/2018 – MANNAI PICKS BOFA, NOMURA, STANCHART FOR PERPETUAL $ BOND; 01/05/2018 – Bank Of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015 – Tuesday, May 1, 2018 9:00; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL LOANS HEAD ALASTAIR BORTHWICK ENDS REMARKS; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO COMMENTS AT BANK OF AMERICA/MERRILL LYNCH CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters); 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aaa (sf) To Bank Of America’s Class A(2018-2) Card Abs; 01/04/2018 – WBTV News: Source: Panthers bidder visiting Bank of America stadium Monday; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE IPO UNDERWRITERS INCLUDE JPM, BOFA, OTHERS; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 245,778 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.03% or 58,668 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Massachusetts Financial Services Ma owns 34,054 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.04% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Oppenheimer & Comm Incorporated owns 20,205 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Cohen Steers Incorporated holds 2.65M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Co reported 10,437 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 20,026 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Millennium Management Ltd Co reported 472,541 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 905,448 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Incorporated has invested 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Moreover, Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 50 shares.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $114.71 million for 20.25 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 43.84M shares to 44.39M shares, valued at $251.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Incorporated reported 1% stake. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora accumulated 94,864 shares. Aviva Public Ltd stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Chemical Financial Bank holds 87,194 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0.21% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 4,836 shares. Franklin Resources stated it has 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Private Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Advisory Group reported 0.06% stake. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt owns 581 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 74,764 shares. Shayne And Comm has invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Argyle Cap Management invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). National Pension Serv owns 9.14M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 135,800 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11,443 shares to 138,058 shares, valued at $13.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 19,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,343 shares, and cut its stake in Linamar Corp. (LIMAF).

