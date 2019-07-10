National Retail Pptys (NNN) Stock Price Rose While Nuveen Asset Management Has Raised Holding by $43.10 Million; Bluemountain Capital Management Holding in Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Upped by $4.16 Million as Share Price Declined

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 93.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 783,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.85M, up from 838,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 908,274 shares traded or 12.95% up from the average. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 101.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc bought 28,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.38% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,657 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, up from 28,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $174.19. About 390,081 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 07/03/2018 BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DECK); 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Adj EPS $6.20-Adj EPS $6.40

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp holds 4,400 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Dupont Capital invested in 6,002 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated, Iowa-based fund reported 3,794 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 163,267 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.03% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Spectrum Gp Inc stated it has 6,235 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) or 1.40M shares. Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Com accumulated 28,000 shares or 0.75% of the stock. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 2,801 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn owns 10,979 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 1.49M are owned by Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co. Natixis has 0.1% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK).

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.77B and $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 72,003 shares to 45,280 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 47,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,475 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Ltd reported 5,288 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 40,276 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 70,475 shares stake. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Oppenheimer And reported 20,205 shares stake. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 81 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.12% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% or 37,900 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 4.03M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Tompkins Fincl reported 0.02% stake. Kistler holds 0.01% or 457 shares in its portfolio. 625,000 were reported by Zimmer Prtnrs L P. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 1.17M shares.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,663 shares to 16,665 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 158,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 945,243 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

