National Retail Pptys (NNN) Shareholder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Increased Stake by $580,580 as Market Value Declined; As General American Investors (GAM) Stock Value Were Volatile, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Its Stake by $930,335

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 11,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 80,544 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27 million, up from 69,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.99. About 653,048 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 26,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 685,257 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.32 million, down from 711,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $891.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.71. About 86,095 shares traded or 94.70% up from the average. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold NNN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.39 million shares or 0.96% more from 143.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 25,228 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio owns 67,003 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corp owns 10,212 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Camarda Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 19 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.11% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Citadel Limited Co reported 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Van Eck Corp reported 37,775 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 35,169 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt invested in 1,615 shares. Agf Investments stated it has 833,666 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Systematic Mngmt LP owns 7,400 shares. Tompkins Financial invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Charles Schwab Management owns 873,229 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 0.08% or 16,990 shares in its portfolio.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 8,744 shares to 9,152 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 7,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,443 shares, and cut its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold GAM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 0.07% less from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent Fincl Ser has 945 shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il has 0.07% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 33,173 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited accumulated 11,575 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mngmt has invested 0.54% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Moreover, Us State Bank De has 0% invested in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 24 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 70,770 are held by First Tru Ltd Partnership. Walleye Trading, Minnesota-based fund reported 7,700 shares. Old National Retail Bank In accumulated 0.04% or 21,843 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 2,286 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc reported 164,786 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc owns 6,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 8,815 shares. Mraz Amerine & Associates holds 1.11% or 105,102 shares in its portfolio.