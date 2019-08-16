National Retail Pptys (NNN) Shareholder Fmr Increased Stake by $31.97 Million; Guild Investment Management Cut Position in Apple (AAPL) as Market Valuation Rose

Fmr Llc increased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 17.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 581,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 3.88 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215.04M, up from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 117,412 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 15/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR 5.70% SERIES; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $4.48 during the last trading session, reaching $206.22. About 9.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – Yonhap: Samsung expresses discontent on U.S. court’s ruling in Apple case; 27/03/2018 – Apple reveals new iPad at education-themed event; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference Kicks off June 4 in San Jose; 18/03/2018 – Tajikistan News: Saudi Crown Prince will meet Apple, Google teams; 20/03/2018 – China’s Huawei, Xiaomi and others could be a total of almost two years behind Apple; 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple probed for unfair competition in Russia – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What to Expect from Disney (DIS) Earnings & Apple’s (AAPL) Streaming TV Push – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 6, 2019 : AMD, TVIX, QQQ, AZN, AAPL, TQQQ, ACB, SQQQ, HMY, SNAP, RDS/B, F – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Amp Investors has 2.12% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arizona-based Papp L Roy Assoc has invested 4.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 639,062 shares stake. Blue Chip Prtnrs holds 1.22% or 27,204 shares. American Trust Inv Advsr Ltd Company reported 5.04% stake. Cap Mngmt Associates owns 8,019 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Jacobs Company Ca holds 103,083 shares or 3.33% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Lc accumulated 1,556 shares. Usca Ria owns 63,511 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Co has 1.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 15,102 are owned by Portland Global Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.14% or 23,022 shares. Steinberg Global Asset has 37,117 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.53% or 9,833 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 126,625 shares or 3.58% of the stock.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 69,800 shares to 347,500 shares, valued at $13.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 746,738 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.83M shares, and cut its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).