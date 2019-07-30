National Retail Pptys (NNN) Share Price Rose While Zimmer Partners LP Has Lowered by $39.88 Million Its Stake; Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Rose While Ngam Advisors LP Lowered Stake

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 23,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,196 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.65M, down from 143,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $121.11. About 784,916 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative RADAR Technology for Industrial & Automotive Markets, to Analog Devices; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 04/04/2018 – Analog Devices Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 11; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Sees 3Q Rev $1.47B-$1.55B

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 625,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.62M, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 710,589 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Core FFO/Share $2.62 to $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 879,443 shares. 29,640 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 19 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 734,422 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Llc reported 1.87M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 254,797 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.04% or 25,192 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 4,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsr invested in 0% or 279 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 91,665 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 990 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 462,120 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 609 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 411,230 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.20 million activity.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 389,845 shares to 21.16 million shares, valued at $671.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.68 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NNN’s profit will be $110.63 million for 19.27 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Co owns 64,903 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Commerce Ny owns 15,402 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0.18% or 618,319 shares. Mackenzie reported 0% stake. Greenleaf Tru invested in 4,061 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New England Rech Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 12,500 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested in 6,485 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 8,049 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.06% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Barbara Oil owns 8,500 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 4,476 shares. Tcw Gp holds 102,749 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Mngmt Com holds 0.27% or 90,376 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Davenport & Co Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 9,837 shares.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $11.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 18,876 shares to 414,307 shares, valued at $22.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 18,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,926 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $271,269 activity.

