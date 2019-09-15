National Retail Pptys (NNN) Holder Honeywell International Has Decreased Its Position; Redmond Asset Management Has Lifted Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $1.08 Million

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 33,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,926 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21 million, up from 34,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NNN) by 27.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The institutional investor held 37,361 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 51,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in National Retail Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 858,026 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Rev $152.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q FFO 67c/Shr; 17/04/2018 – National Retail Properties President & CEO Jay Whitehurst interviewed by Advisor Access; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 67C, EST. 65C; 16/04/2018 Common Dividend Declared by National Retail Properties, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q EPS 62c; 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $2.62 TO $2.66, EST. $2.65; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.55

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 10,025 shares to 75,578 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold NNN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 144.39 million shares or 0.96% more from 143.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 18,561 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.11% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has 234,883 shares. 21,408 are owned by Aviva Public Limited Company. 1.80M are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 237,807 shares. Dnb Asset As reported 0% stake. Utd Automobile Association reported 93,303 shares stake. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 2.07 million shares. Pggm Invests invested in 3.16 million shares or 0.84% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 0.03% or 15,710 shares in its portfolio. 6,975 are owned by Atlantic Union Comml Bank.

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Realty Income vs. National Retail Properties – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Net-Lease REITs Like W.P. Carey Rallied as Much as 14% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Common Dividend Declared By National Retail Properties, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NNN’s profit will be $113.60 million for 19.22 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by National Retail Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.47% EPS growth.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $232.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Grp Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,473 shares to 2,127 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors Cabot reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fincl Services holds 179 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Llc holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 48,274 shares. Wendell David Associates has invested 0.25% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Fred Alger Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 2,400 shares. Naples Glob Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 11,896 shares. Moreover, Grand Jean Management Inc has 0.12% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Blackrock accumulated 0.06% or 43.46 million shares. Moreover, Zebra Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ameriprise Finance invested in 0.01% or 387,720 shares. De Burlo Gp has 147,700 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Oarsman invested in 11,336 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 49,889 shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tennis-Is Andreescu the next big thing? Not so fast – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fastenal (FAST) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Freedom Mobile Launches Fast LTE Network in Prince George with Special Offer On Big Gig Unlimited Plans and Absolute Zero Deal – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.