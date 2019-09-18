National Research (NRC) to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Decreased By $3.32 Billion Its Synchrony Financial (SYF) Position

National Research Corp (NASDAQ:NRC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:NRC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. National Research Corp’s current price of $62.56 translates into 0.30% yield. National Research Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 32,961 shares traded. National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) has risen 82.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NRC News: 05/05/2018 – DJ National Research Corporation Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRC); 01/05/2018 National Research Corp 1Q Rev $31M; 01/05/2018 – National Research Corp 1Q EPS 17c

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased Synchrony Financial (SYF) stake by 1.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 95,621 shares as Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s stock rose 5.04%. The Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc holds 8.33M shares with $288.92B value, down from 8.43M last quarter. Synchrony Financial now has $22.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 2.25M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 11,195 shares to 1.56M valued at $149.05B in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard World Fd (MGK) stake by 743 shares and now owns 6,244 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was raised too.

More important recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony August card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4300 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 16.81% above currents $33.96 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Nomura. Buckingham Research reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $4200 target in Monday, July 22 report.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.04 million for 7.58 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. The Company’s portfolio of subscription solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. It has a 100.74 P/E ratio. The firm offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools.

More recent National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “enCore Energy Commences Trading Under the Symbol ENCUF on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Carlos Ghosn sues Nissan-Mitsubishi – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “InMed Pharmaceuticals Closer To One-Year Commercialization And Revenues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 16, 2018 was also an interesting one.