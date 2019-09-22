National Research (NRC) to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019; Stonebridge Capital Advisors Has Lowered Home Depot Com (HD) Stake

National Research Corp (NASDAQ:NRC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:NRC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. National Research Corp’s current price of $62.68 translates into 0.30% yield. National Research Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 134,447 shares traded or 138.44% up from the average. National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) has risen 82.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NRC News: 01/05/2018 National Research Corp 1Q Rev $31M; 05/05/2018 – DJ National Research Corporation Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRC); 01/05/2018 – National Research Corp 1Q EPS 17c

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased Home Depot Inc Com (HD) stake by 4.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,730 shares as Home Depot Inc Com (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc holds 52,031 shares with $10.82M value, down from 54,761 last quarter. Home Depot Inc Com now has $246.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – FOX 12 Oregon KPTV: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 22.29 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $229.63’s average target is 2.21% above currents $224.67 stock price. Home Depot had 18 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Thursday, August 22 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 14 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Robert W. Baird maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $23000 target. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Csu Producer has invested 3.83% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Glob Endowment LP has invested 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 37,862 are held by Moors And Cabot Inc. Gabalex Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 80,000 shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny invested in 4.15% or 44,196 shares. Assetmark invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Citigroup has 2.72 million shares. Texas Comml Bank Tx has invested 1.45% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Group One Trading Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 48 shares. Arkansas-based Horrell Cap has invested 3.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 341,146 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Dc stated it has 1,069 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nippon Life Invsts Americas accumulated 107,359 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Clark Cap Gru holds 207,869 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 22,788 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.