National Research (NRC) to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019; GAZPROM NEFT PJSC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RE (GZPFY) Shorts Decreased By 72.73%

GAZPROM NEFT PJSC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RE (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) had a decrease of 72.73% in short interest. GZPFY’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 72.73% from 1,100 shares previously. With 2,800 avg volume, 0 days are for GAZPROM NEFT PJSC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RE (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)’s short sellers to cover GZPFY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 253 shares traded. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

National Research Corp (NASDAQ:NRC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:NRC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. National Research Corp’s current price of $64.81 translates into 0.29% yield. National Research Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 12,298 shares traded. National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) has risen 82.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NRC News: 01/05/2018 National Research Corp 1Q Rev $31M; 05/05/2018 – DJ National Research Corporation Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRC); 01/05/2018 – National Research Corp 1Q EPS 17c

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude gas and oil in Russia, CIS countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $29.28 billion. The firm holds interests in 70 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Iraq, Venezuela, and other countries. It has a 2.5 P/E ratio. It has proven hydrocarbon reserves of approximately 1.44 billion tonnes of oil equivalent.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. The Company’s portfolio of subscription solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. It has a 104.36 P/E ratio. The firm offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools.

