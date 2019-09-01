National Research (NRC) to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019; First Bancorp (FBP) Sentiment Is 1.38

First Bancorp (FBP) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 99 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 72 sold and decreased stock positions in First Bancorp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 187.25 million shares, down from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Bancorp in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 56 Increased: 67 New Position: 32.

National Research Corp (NASDAQ:NRC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:NRC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. National Research Corp’s current price of $64.03 translates into 0.30% yield. National Research Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $64.03. About 12,879 shares traded. National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) has risen 82.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NRC News: 01/05/2018 – National Research Corp 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 National Research Corp 1Q Rev $31M; 05/05/2018 – DJ National Research Corporation Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRC)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The Company’s portfolio of subscription solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. It has a 103.11 P/E ratio. The firm offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools.

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FBP’s profit will be $42.65M for 11.98 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

