National Research (NRC) to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Cdw (CDW) Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Cdw Corp (CDW) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 29,693 shares as Cdw Corp (CDW)’s stock rose 10.06%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 665,620 shares with $63.50 million value, down from 695,313 last quarter. Cdw Corp now has $16.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.58. About 332,717 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET

National Research Corp (NASDAQ:NRC) is expected to pay $0.19 on Oct 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:NRC) shareholders before Sep 27, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. National Research Corp’s current price of $63.26 translates into 0.30% yield. National Research Corp’s dividend has Sep 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $63.26. About 21,846 shares traded. National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) has risen 82.37% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NRC News: 05/05/2018 – DJ National Research Corporation Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRC); 01/05/2018 National Research Corp 1Q Rev $31M; 01/05/2018 – National Research Corp 1Q EPS 17c

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.57 billion. The Company’s portfolio of subscription solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. It has a 55.74 P/E ratio. The firm offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Atria Invs Lc owns 4,358 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.25% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). The Germany-based Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Advsrs Preferred Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 794 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn owns 1.62 million shares. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) accumulated 34,563 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 237,924 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 0.04% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Sei stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.24% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Manchester Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Zacks Mgmt has invested 0.05% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Among 5 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CDW has $12000 highest and $105 lowest target. $112.20’s average target is -0.34% below currents $112.58 stock price. CDW had 14 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Wednesday, April 17 to “Hold” rating.