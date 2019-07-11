National Research (NRC) Reaches $57.53 52-Week High; Institute For Wealth Management Trimmed By $554,950 Its American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Position

The stock of National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) hit a new 52-week high and has $59.26 target or 3.00% above today’s $57.53 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.43B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $59.26 price target is reached, the company will be worth $42.90 million more. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 27,218 shares traded. National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) has risen 43.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.75% the S&P500.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) stake by 72.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 25,225 shares as American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO)’s stock declined 2.82%. The Institute For Wealth Management Llc holds 9,464 shares with $210,000 value, down from 34,689 last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters In now has $2.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 3.36M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 4.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.15% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N CEO- DIGITAL SALES ROSE OVER 20% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER (CONF CALL)

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $54.63 million for 12.99 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc increased Ishares Tr (USMV) stake by 9,077 shares to 22,047 valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eaton Vance Tx Adv Glbl Div (ETG) stake by 16,566 shares and now owns 26,983 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters had 9 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Nomura given on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.

Analysts await National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. NRC’s profit will be $6.46M for 55.32 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by National Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The Company’s portfolio of subscription solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. It has a 50.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools.