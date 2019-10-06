National Research (NRC) Analysts See $0.29 EPS; Cadinha & Co Upped Visa Cl A (V) Position By $565,191

Analysts expect National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) to report $0.29 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 7.41% from last quarter’s $0.27 EPS. NRC’s profit would be $7.22 million giving it 51.41 P/E if the $0.29 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, National Research Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.63. About 28,710 shares traded. National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) has risen 82.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NRC News: 01/05/2018 – National Research Corp 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 National Research Corp 1Q Rev $31M; 05/05/2018 – DJ National Research Corporation Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRC)

Cadinha & Co Llc increased Visa Inc Cl A (V) stake by 2.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadinha & Co Llc acquired 3,267 shares as Visa Inc Cl A (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Cadinha & Co Llc holds 158,324 shares with $27.48 million value, up from 155,057 last quarter. Visa Inc Cl A now has $387.33B valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $175.98. About 6.12 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 24/05/2018 – Satellite Company EchoStar Calls on VisaHQ to Solve Passport & Visa Challenge; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The Company’s portfolio of subscription solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. It has a 96.02 P/E ratio. The firm offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. MORRISON DENISE M also bought $171,130 worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 9.80% above currents $175.98 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $21000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, July 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $19500 target. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Raymond James. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of V in report on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report.