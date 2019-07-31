National Research Corporation (NRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). The two are both Medical Laboratories & Research companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research Corporation 46 14.13 N/A 1.10 44.10 DexCom Inc. 136 12.88 N/A -1.47 0.00

In table 1 we can see National Research Corporation and DexCom Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has National Research Corporation and DexCom Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.05 shows that National Research Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DexCom Inc. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.74 beta.

Liquidity

National Research Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, DexCom Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. DexCom Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to National Research Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

National Research Corporation and DexCom Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Research Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 DexCom Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively DexCom Inc. has a consensus target price of $157, with potential downside of -1.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National Research Corporation and DexCom Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.6% and 98.4%. National Research Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 21.4%. Comparatively, DexCom Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Research Corporation 13.92% 22.49% 24.3% 27.75% 43.18% 27.66% DexCom Inc. 2.76% 2.12% -18.49% -18.71% 38.15% 1.41%

For the past year National Research Corporation has stronger performance than DexCom Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors National Research Corporation beats DexCom Inc.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.