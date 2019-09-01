National Research Corporation (NRC) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Comparison side by side

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research Corporation 50 12.89 N/A 1.14 59.19 RadNet Inc. 14 0.66 N/A 0.73 20.15

Table 1 demonstrates National Research Corporation and RadNet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RadNet Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Research Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. National Research Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than RadNet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) and RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research Corporation 0.00% 124.9% 29.1% RadNet Inc. 0.00% 32.2% 3.2%

Volatility and Risk

National Research Corporation has a beta of 0.82 and its 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. RadNet Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.03 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of National Research Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor RadNet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. RadNet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than National Research Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 35.6% of National Research Corporation shares and 64.3% of RadNet Inc. shares. About 20.1% of National Research Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, RadNet Inc. has 4.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Research Corporation 3.6% 20.91% 69.78% 71.86% 82.37% 76.77% RadNet Inc. -0.07% 4.47% 20.84% 10.59% 9.93% 44.84%

For the past year National Research Corporation was more bullish than RadNet Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors National Research Corporation beats RadNet Inc.

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology (X-ray), fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. The company also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers. It owns and/or operates 305 outpatient imaging centers located in California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.