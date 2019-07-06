National Research Corporation (NRC) and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) Contrasting side by side

Both National Research Corporation (NASDAQ:NRC) and Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Research Corporation 43 11.66 N/A 1.10 44.10 Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.38 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for National Research Corporation and Cancer Genetics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Research Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -152.7% -50%

Risk and Volatility

National Research Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.05 beta. Cancer Genetics Inc.’s 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of National Research Corporation. Its rival Cancer Genetics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. National Research Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cancer Genetics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National Research Corporation and Cancer Genetics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 35.6% and 14.9% respectively. About 21.4% of National Research Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.6% of Cancer Genetics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Research Corporation 13.92% 22.49% 24.3% 27.75% 43.18% 27.66% Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.66% -17.63% -18.74% -65.38% -77.41% -12.73%

For the past year National Research Corporation had bullish trend while Cancer Genetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors National Research Corporation beats Cancer Genetics Inc.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.