National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)

Since National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) and TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) are part of the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries Inc. 102 1.87 N/A 4.97 18.50 TAT Technologies Ltd. 6 0.50 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see National Presto Industries Inc. and TAT Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 represents National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) and TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries Inc. 0.00% 10% 8.8% TAT Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -4.2% -3.4%

National Presto Industries Inc.’s 0.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. TAT Technologies Ltd.’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.47 beta.

National Presto Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, TAT Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. National Presto Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TAT Technologies Ltd.

National Presto Industries Inc. and TAT Technologies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.7% and 74.7%. 29.64% are National Presto Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 53.7% of TAT Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Presto Industries Inc. -1% -1.44% -12.91% -19.76% -20.08% -17.91% TAT Technologies Ltd. -3.52% -7.27% -16.82% -20.88% -31.8% -10.73%

For the past year National Presto Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than TAT Technologies Ltd.

National Presto Industries Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors TAT Technologies Ltd.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as manufactures heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis. In addition, it engages in the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.