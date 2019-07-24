National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Since National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) are part of the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries Inc. 107 2.06 N/A 5.70 17.74 Lockheed Martin Corporation 321 1.79 N/A 19.42 17.21

Table 1 highlights National Presto Industries Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lockheed Martin Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than National Presto Industries Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. National Presto Industries Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Lockheed Martin Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lockheed Martin Corporation 0.00% 428.7% 12.2%

Volatility & Risk

National Presto Industries Inc. has a beta of 0.34 and its 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s 1.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

National Presto Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Lockheed Martin Corporation which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. National Presto Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for National Presto Industries Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lockheed Martin Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s average price target is $379.25, while its potential upside is 5.99%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.1% of National Presto Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of Lockheed Martin Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are National Presto Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Lockheed Martin Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Presto Industries Inc. -7.36% -7.39% -17.32% -20.97% 3.92% -9.83% Lockheed Martin Corporation -0.01% 8.24% 9.77% 6.72% 4.72% 27.62%

For the past year National Presto Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Lockheed Martin Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Lockheed Martin Corporation beats National Presto Industries Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters; ship and submarine mission and combat systems; mission systems and sensors for rotary and fixed-wing aircraft; sea and land-based missile defense systems; radar systems; the Littoral combat ship; simulation and training services; and unmanned systems and technologies. It also supports government customers in cybersecurity; and delivers communications, and command and control capabilities through mission solutions for defense applications. In addition, this segment provides aftermarket service and support solutions to commercial and military customers. The Space Systems segment offers satellites, strategic and defensive missile systems, and space transportation systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground-based systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. Lockheed Martin Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.