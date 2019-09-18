National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN)

Since National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) and Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) are part of the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries Inc. 98 2.06 N/A 4.97 18.50 Kaman Corporation 60 0.94 N/A 1.93 32.94

Table 1 demonstrates National Presto Industries Inc. and Kaman Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Kaman Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Presto Industries Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. National Presto Industries Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Kaman Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of National Presto Industries Inc. and Kaman Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries Inc. 0.00% 10% 8.8% Kaman Corporation 0.00% 8.5% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.31 shows that National Presto Industries Inc. is 69.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kaman Corporation’s 0.76 beta is the reason why it is 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

National Presto Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Kaman Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. National Presto Industries Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Kaman Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for National Presto Industries Inc. and Kaman Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaman Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Kaman Corporation’s consensus price target is $72, while its potential upside is 15.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 68.7% of National Presto Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.6% of Kaman Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 29.64% of National Presto Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Kaman Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Presto Industries Inc. -1% -1.44% -12.91% -19.76% -20.08% -17.91% Kaman Corporation 0.56% -0.08% 1.85% 8.36% -2.54% 13.03%

For the past year National Presto Industries Inc. has -17.91% weaker performance while Kaman Corporation has 13.03% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors National Presto Industries Inc. beats Kaman Corporation.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two business segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services. This segment serves maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers; and original equipment manufacturer customers. The company's Aerospace segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision and miniature ball bearings; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft. This segment also provides safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries, as well as engineering design, analysis, and certification services; subcontracts helicopter work services; restoration, modification, and support services of its maritime helicopters; and manufactures and supports manned and unmanned medium-to-heavy lift helicopters. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Oceania, and other countries. Kaman Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.