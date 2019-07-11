National Presto Industries, Inc. (NPK) Reaches $90.85 52 Week Low; Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc (STK) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 13 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 11 cut down and sold holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 1.36 million shares, down from 1.37 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

The stock of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) hit a new 52-week low and has $87.22 target or 4.00% below today’s $90.85 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $635.50M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $87.22 price target is reached, the company will be worth $25.42M less. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $90.85. About 85,576 shares traded. National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) has risen 3.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NPK News: 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 21/04/2018 DJ National Presto Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPK); 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC – THE AWARD IN COMBINATION WITH OTHER RECENT SUBCONTRACTS REPRESENTS A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN; 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES SAYS ON APRIL 19, UNIT RECEIVED A SUBCONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF WARHEAD FOR SMALL DIAMETER BOMB PROGRAM – SEC FILING

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund for 36,036 shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 15,614 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 104,985 shares. The New York-based National Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.04% in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 193,433 shares.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $335.23 million. It invests in public equity markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 34,698 shares traded. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) has risen 7.38% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.95% the S&P500.

More recent Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund – Nice Yield But Outperformed By Other Similar Funds – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019. Also Businesswire.com published the news titled: “Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution: 9.25% Annual Rate for IPO Investors – Business Wire” on November 02, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. Announces Record and Meeting Dates for 9th Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” with publication date: December 13, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $10,782 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $10,782 was made by QUINN PATRICK J on Wednesday, March 20.

More notable recent National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned With National Presto Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:NPK) -7.9% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool” published on January 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 28, 2018.