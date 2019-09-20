National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Contrasting side by side

Since National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) are part of the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries Inc. 98 2.02 N/A 4.97 18.50 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 83 1.15 N/A 6.08 12.64

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of National Presto Industries Inc. and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than National Presto Industries Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. National Presto Industries Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries Inc. 0.00% 10% 8.8% Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0.00% 56.6% 11.3%

Volatility and Risk

National Presto Industries Inc.’s current beta is 0.31 and it happens to be 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.24 beta which makes it 24.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of National Presto Industries Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. National Presto Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for National Presto Industries Inc. and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has an average price target of $97.67, with potential upside of 15.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.7% of National Presto Industries Inc. shares and 99.6% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares. National Presto Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 29.64%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Presto Industries Inc. -1% -1.44% -12.91% -19.76% -20.08% -17.91% Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. -2.11% -4.94% -12.05% -7.81% -15.44% 6.59%

For the past year National Presto Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services. The Propulsion Systems segment offers struts/pylons; nacelles, including thrust reversers; and related engine structural components primarily to aircraft or engine OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. The Wing Systems provides wings and wing components, such as flight control surfaces; and other miscellaneous structural parts primarily to aircraft OEMs, as well as related spares and MRO services. It also offers low observables comprising radar absorbent and translucent materials; rotorcrafts that include forward cockpits and cabins; and other military services, which comprise fabrication, bonding, assembly, testing, tooling, processing, engineering analysis, and training. The company was formerly known as Mid-Western Aircraft Systems Holdings, Inc. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.