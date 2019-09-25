National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Contrasting side by side

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE), both competing one another are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries Inc. 98 2.02 N/A 4.97 18.50 CAE Inc. 25 0.00 N/A 0.94 28.77

Table 1 demonstrates National Presto Industries Inc. and CAE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CAE Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to National Presto Industries Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. National Presto Industries Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries Inc. 0.00% 10% 8.8% CAE Inc. 0.00% 14.6% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

National Presto Industries Inc.’s 0.31 beta indicates that its volatility is 69.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. CAE Inc. on the other hand, has 0.78 beta which makes it 22.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of National Presto Industries Inc. are 7.3 and 4.9 respectively. Its competitor CAE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. National Presto Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than CAE Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

National Presto Industries Inc. and CAE Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 68.7% and 73.3%. National Presto Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders are 29.64%. Competitively, CAE Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Presto Industries Inc. -1% -1.44% -12.91% -19.76% -20.08% -17.91% CAE Inc. -1.28% 0.04% 16.16% 25.92% 33% 46.92%

For the past year National Presto Industries Inc. had bearish trend while CAE Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors National Presto Industries Inc. beats CAE Inc.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.