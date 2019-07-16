National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Comparison side by side

Both National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) compete on a level playing field in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries Inc. 108 2.11 N/A 5.70 17.74 CAE Inc. 23 0.00 N/A 0.85 27.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for National Presto Industries Inc. and CAE Inc. CAE Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Presto Industries Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. National Presto Industries Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than CAE Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) and CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CAE Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 5.2%

Risk & Volatility

National Presto Industries Inc. has a 0.34 beta, while its volatility is 66.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, CAE Inc. has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

National Presto Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.3 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, CAE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. National Presto Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CAE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.1% of National Presto Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.3% of CAE Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of National Presto Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.1% are CAE Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Presto Industries Inc. -7.36% -7.39% -17.32% -20.97% 3.92% -9.83% CAE Inc. 1.16% 3.15% 13.66% 27.57% 22.53% 28.34%

For the past year National Presto Industries Inc. has -9.83% weaker performance while CAE Inc. has 28.34% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors National Presto Industries Inc. beats CAE Inc.

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs, manufactures, and markets simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical and allied healthcare students, as well as clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals, and defense organizations. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.