National Presto Industries Inc. (NPK) and AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Comparing side by side

National Presto Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPK) and AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries Inc. 108 2.15 N/A 5.70 17.74 AAR Corp. 35 0.70 N/A 1.90 17.21

Demonstrates National Presto Industries Inc. and AAR Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. AAR Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than National Presto Industries Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. National Presto Industries Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of AAR Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of National Presto Industries Inc. and AAR Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AAR Corp. 0.00% -0.5% -0.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.34 shows that National Presto Industries Inc. is 66.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. AAR Corp.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of National Presto Industries Inc. is 7.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.9. The Current Ratio of rival AAR Corp. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. National Presto Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AAR Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered National Presto Industries Inc. and AAR Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AAR Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of AAR Corp. is $46.67, which is potential 13.33% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both National Presto Industries Inc. and AAR Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 68.1% and 92.1% respectively. About 3.4% of National Presto Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of AAR Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) National Presto Industries Inc. -7.36% -7.39% -17.32% -20.97% 3.92% -9.83% AAR Corp. -2.82% -2.74% -11.83% -33.24% -29.46% -12.4%

For the past year National Presto Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than AAR Corp.

Summary

National Presto Industries Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors AAR Corp.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based logistics programs in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and foreign governments. In addition, it offers airframe inspection, maintenance, repair and overhaul, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionic and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; repairs and overhauls landing gears, wheels, and brakes; and sells and leases used commercial aircraft. The companyÂ’s Expeditionary Services segment provides products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. DoD, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. Its expeditionary airlift services offer fixed- and rotary-wing flight operations, such as search and rescue operations, and transporting personnel and cargo. This segment also designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets, and various containers and shelters, as well as composite materials for commercial, business, and military aircraft; and provides engineering, design, and system integration services for command and control systems. The company primarily markets and sells products and services through its employees and foreign sales representatives. As of May 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of two aircraft owned through joint ventures. AAR CORP. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.