National Pension Service Upped Ppl (PPL) Stake By $982,607; Mastercard (MA) Had 15 Bulls

National Pension Service increased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 4.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Pension Service acquired 31,697 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The National Pension Service holds 787,364 shares with $24.99 million value, up from 755,667 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 3.81M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. Stephens maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by UBS. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $30800 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by BMO Capital Markets. See Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) latest ratings:

Among 4 analysts covering PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPL Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Tuesday, February 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Guggenheim maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 sales for $32.58 million activity. Shares for $6.63M were sold by Mastercard Foundation. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $288.00 billion. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related services and products. It has a 42.42 P/E ratio. The firm also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways.

The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment

