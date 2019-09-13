National Pension Service Upped Its Textron (TXT) Stake; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Among 3 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9100 highest and $85 lowest target. $87.25’s average target is -2.84% below currents $89.8 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 10 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16 with “Underweight”. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse. See Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) latest ratings:

National Pension Service increased Textron Inc (TXT) stake by 6.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. National Pension Service acquired 20,046 shares as Textron Inc (TXT)’s stock declined 6.73%. The National Pension Service holds 337,547 shares with $17.90 million value, up from 317,501 last quarter. Textron Inc now has $11.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 952,916 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – EMERSON EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN FISCAL 2019 AND IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH FLOW; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Bell Revenue $752M, Up 8%; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Rev $3.3B; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Segment Profit $279M; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Side-Facing Seats-Installation of Airba; 23/04/2018 – DJ Textron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXT); 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q-End Bell Backlog $3.6B, Aviation Backlog $1.6B; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold TXT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 183.29 million shares or 3.46% less from 189.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 17,300 shares. Boys Arnold And Co Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 12,200 shares. Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.09% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 1.03% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% or 13,291 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Llc has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Peapack Gladstone invested in 0.02% or 8,913 shares. Signaturefd has 0.01% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 1,479 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 17.85M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Caxton Associate LP holds 0.03% or 4,459 shares in its portfolio. Nbt Fincl Bank N A New York, New York-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Trexquant Inv Lp stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Macquarie reported 4,600 shares. Thomas White Intll accumulated 0.06% or 6,575 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.38% or 28,803 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,501 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Whittier Tru Co owns 1,890 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 4,380 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.1% or 902,400 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc has 0% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 764 shares. Mackenzie Fin Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Winslow Evans And Crocker has 1,460 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Lc owns 0.08% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 376,873 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 596 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 0.04% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Greenleaf owns 12,057 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Intersect Capital Ltd Liability holds 7,221 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 109,400 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 1.38 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $29.83 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 21.4 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.