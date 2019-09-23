National Pension Service Stake In Intel (INTC) Was Has Boosted; Fsi Group Has Trimmed Its Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Position by $1.62 Million

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 93.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 405,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 29,229 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $144,000, down from 434,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.15M market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 291,661 shares traded or 49.93% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500.

National Pension Service increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 191,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 4.74 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $226.72M, up from 4.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Intel Capital Announces $72M of New Investments in 12 Tech Startups at Annual Global Summit; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 09/03/2018 – Intel downplays report of interest in Broadcom; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor

More notable recent Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Republic First hires two ex-Beneficial execs to run retail in Pa., N.J. – Philadelphia Business Journal” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Republic Bank Hires Feasterville Store Manager Nasdaq:FRBK – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Republic Bank Opens New Store in Lumberton, NJ – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could Republic First Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FRBK) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Bank Hires Two Industry Veterans as Retail Market Managers for New Jersey and Pennsylvania – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.95% less from 27.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intll Gp reported 27,771 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Cordasco Fin Net accumulated 5,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Wells Fargo & Co Mn has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,466 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru accumulated 0% or 5,524 shares. 30,686 are owned by D E Shaw & Co. Wasatch reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 14,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 87,600 shares. Private Advisor Grp Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Moreover, Bridgeway Management Inc has 0% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 40,600 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 81,681 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $175,422 activity. MADONNA HARRY had bought 10,000 shares worth $51,017 on Tuesday, May 21. $24,850 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS on Thursday, May 16. 5,000 shares were bought by Spevak Barry, worth $24,167. Shares for $29,520 were bought by TIERNEY BRIAN. Shares for $24,342 were bought by Flocco Theodore J JR.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $84.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 46,637 shares to 205,607 shares, valued at $7.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 38,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,453 shares to 428,753 shares, valued at $43.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 81,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Look for Microsoft Stock to See a Big Post-Earnings Pop – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Best Way to Approach Advanced Micro Devices Stock As It Drifts Lower – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Dow’s 200-point jump led by gains for Intel, United Technologies shares – MarketWatch” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Intel promotes two Oregon execs to EVP roles – Portland Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Only Five Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, INTC is One of Them – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.