National Pension Service Stake In Extra Space Storage (EXR) Was Lifted; Lowes Cos (LOW) Stock Price Rose While Mcrae Capital Management Lowered Its Stake

National Pension Service increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 6,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.42 million, up from 164,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $110.26. About 456,738 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 12.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q FFO $1.08/Shr; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 96,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $103.53. About 4.79M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 08/03/2018 – RESOURCE GENERATION LTD RES.AX – EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, ROB LOWE WILL STAND DOWN AS CEO AND ASSUME ROLE OF ADVISOR – PROJECT FUNDING; 01/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN ADELAIDE SPEECH NOTES; 24/05/2018 – Lowe’s to Webcast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 14/05/2018 – CURO Group Holdings Selling Shareholders Include Private-Equity Firm Friedman Fleischer & Lowe; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Synchrony’s 2018-1 card ABS; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inherits Chain as Raw U.S. Spring Begins to Thaw

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald. WARDELL LISA W also bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westchester Mngmt Incorporated owns 52 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,436 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.77% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 167,458 shares. Beacon Financial Gru Inc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Asset accumulated 0.18% or 93,959 shares. Calamos Advisors Llc reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Westwood Mngmt Corp Il stated it has 8,520 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Company holds 0.23% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 30,080 shares. 885,780 were reported by Proshare Limited Liability Co. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Com Ca invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 80,000 shares. Fund Sa accumulated 57,012 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd reported 31,364 shares. Natixis reported 271,854 shares. Indiana Invest Management reported 20,354 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 48,138 shares to 377,127 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 91,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.81 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $174,458 activity.