National Pension Service Raised Stake in Autozone (AZO) by $1.38 Million; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Held by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 5467.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 271,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 276,171 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.66M, up from 4,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns

National Pension Service increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 1,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 33,138 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.94 million, up from 31,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 242,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65M and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 23,960 shares to 49,056 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,669 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birinyi Associate Inc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,393 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri invested in 63,421 shares. Van Strum Towne Inc accumulated 3.94% or 47,665 shares. Sterling Strategies Limited Company has invested 3.48% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 6.13M shares. Telos Capital Mngmt holds 1.42% or 40,973 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Fin Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,103 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 176,155 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd. Blair William Il has 682,449 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd owns 103,266 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt reported 0.68% stake. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd stated it has 14,682 shares. Essex Finance Svcs holds 25,660 shares. American National Bank has invested 1.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stifel Finance Corp holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.56 million shares.

