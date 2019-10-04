National Pension Service Position in Sempra Energy (SRE) Has Lifted by $2.36 Million as Valuation Rose; Unilever Nv (UN) Holder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Decreased Stake

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Nv (UN) by 23.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 3,300 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.38M, down from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Unilever Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.48. About 404,417 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S: A1 L/T RATING UNILEVER INTNL HOLDINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO GRAEME PITKETHLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA

National Pension Service increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 17,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 290,084 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.87M, up from 272,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $145.52. About 181,967 shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 19/04/2018 – SoCalGas and Opus 12 Successfully Demonstrate Technology That Simplifies Conversion of Carbon Dioxide into Storable Renewable E; 12/04/2018 – MEXICO’S IENOVA SAYS TO INVEST $130 MLN IN BAJA CALIFORNIA FUEL TERMINAL; 10/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY NAMES TREVOR MIHALIK EVP & CFO; 12/04/2018 – Mexico’s lEnova to invest $130 mln in Baja California fuel terminal; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Bef; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 12/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS JEFFREY W. MARTIN NAMED SUCCESSOR; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.43; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA EXPLORING MID-SIZED AND LARGE SCALE LNG EXPORTS

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 81,308 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $22.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 41,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,187 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold SRE shares while 178 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 240.84 million shares or 0.40% less from 241.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 17,580 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Company holds 0.12% or 7,159 shares. 7,637 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Lpl Finance Limited Company holds 34,884 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company reported 8,858 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 191,937 shares. Montag A And, Georgia-based fund reported 1,488 shares. Brookfield Asset Management owns 1.13M shares. Lvm Cap Management Limited Mi invested 0.1% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Synovus Fin Corporation accumulated 449 shares. Us State Bank De holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) for 83,357 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). 7,384 were accumulated by Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability. 11,460 were accumulated by Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell by 3,430 shares to 63,006 shares, valued at $4.14 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

