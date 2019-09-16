National Pension Service Lowered Stake in Ameriprise Finl (AMP) by $759,220 as Stock Price Declined; As Southern Co (SO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Rocky Mountain Advisers Has Trimmed Its Holding

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 5.49M shares traded or 15.21% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SO: NOW SEES NEED TO RAISE $3 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – Southern Company first-quarter earnings to be released May 2; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S FARLEY 1 REACTOR RISES TO 14% FROM 1%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019

National Pension Service decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service sold 5,236 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 181,870 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, down from 187,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $147.43. About 1.10 million shares traded or 5.78% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.67 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why I Like The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Think About AVX Corporation’s (NYSE:AVX) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” published on September 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Farmers Tru Co has 0.22% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 14,238 shares. Smith Moore & reported 0.23% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wellington Group Llp owns 1.70M shares. Colonial Tru Advsr stated it has 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Highlander Management Ltd Company owns 220 shares. Cambridge Company reported 7,313 shares. Tcw Grp Inc reported 20,763 shares. Hbk Investments LP invested in 0.01% or 6,766 shares. 75,222 are held by Sky Investment Ltd. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1.81M shares. Colorado-based Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hilltop Holdg holds 0.18% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 15,701 shares. Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd holds 4,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.99 earnings per share, up 6.68% or $0.25 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $522.17 million for 9.24 P/E if the $3.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMP shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 99.14 million shares or 1.49% less from 100.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Limited owns 12,697 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley accumulated 236 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 46,109 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 5,459 shares. Adirondack Com accumulated 22 shares. Victory Cap Management stated it has 156,209 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.07% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 94,002 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.09% stake. 3,007 were accumulated by Private Asset Management. Gargoyle Advisor Limited Com holds 0.85% or 5,290 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 10,660 shares. 265,522 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Tcw invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability owns 16,471 shares.