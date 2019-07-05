National Pension Service Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake By $8.21 Million; Lee Enterprises (LEE) SI Increased By 12.41%

Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) had an increase of 12.41% in short interest. LEE’s SI was 3.34M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.41% from 2.97M shares previously. With 141,600 avg volume, 24 days are for Lee Enterprises Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s short sellers to cover LEE’s short positions. The SI to Lee Enterprises Incorporated’s float is 6.37%. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.0425 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1975. About 126,441 shares traded. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) has risen 33.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LEE News: 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Rev $127.8M; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Subscription Rev Increased 2.1%; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q EPS 4c; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Digital Revenue $26.7M, Up 3.6%; 26/04/2018 – Lee Enterprises plans quarterly call and webcast May 3, 2018; 03/05/2018 – LEE ENTERPRISES – OPERATING REVENUE FOR THE 13 WEEKS ENDED MARCH 25, 2018 TOTALED $127.8 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 4.2%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lee Enterprises Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEE); 16/03/2018 E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 03/05/2018 – Lee Enterprises 2Q Net $2.53M

National Pension Service increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 3.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. National Pension Service acquired 33,254 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The National Pension Service holds 896,898 shares with $221.77 million value, up from 863,644 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $233.59B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $247.04. About 1.74M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q REV. $55.2B, EST. $54.87B; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.19 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22. BURKE RICHARD T sold 11,500 shares worth $3.08M. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Management Limited invested in 1.7% or 9,500 shares. Cap Fund Management holds 36,392 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc owns 6,364 shares. Quadrant Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 1.9% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 11,414 shares or 0.94% of the stock. Clark Capital Mgmt Group Inc owns 308,773 shares or 1.82% of their US portfolio. Csu Producer Resource reported 6.37% stake. Pggm Invs owns 1.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 857,520 shares. Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd reported 13,021 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot reported 0.19% stake. Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 1.5% or 794,857 shares. 2,969 are held by Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 1.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ok accumulated 24,547 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight”. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $265 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services primarily in the Midwest, Mountain West, and West regions of the United States. The company has market cap of $126.85 million. As of September 25, 2016, it published 46 daily and 34 Sunday newspapers with 0.8 million and 1.2 million print and digital subscribers; and 300 weekly newspapers, and classified and niche publications in 21 states. It has a 7.66 P/E ratio. The firm also offers retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services.