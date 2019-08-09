National Pension Service Lifted Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $3.83 Million; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder International Value Advisers Increased Holding

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 2.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 10.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $288.05M, up from 7.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 42.81 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 23/03/2018 – New York AG: A.G. Schneiderman Announces Record $42 Million Settlement With Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Over Fraudulent; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: D.C. Entrepreneurs Express Highest Level of Confidence in Their Local Economy Since Fall 2015 Tue, 01 May 2018; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH ADMITS TO VIOLATING NEW YORK’S MARTIN ACT; 11/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 10 (Table); 09/05/2018 – BofA Banker Michael Dolce Is Said to Depart for Madison Dearborn; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 06/03/2018 – Bank of America has named a new head of prime-brokerage sales in the Americas

National Pension Service increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 36,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 982,285 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104.19 million, up from 946,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $121.25. About 4.13 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Deltec Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Amer Money Management has invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 91,943 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg has 0.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Oppenheimer And Company holds 0.34% or 119,776 shares in its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Management invested in 0.29% or 13,820 shares. Kemper Corporation Master Retirement Tru has 35,500 shares for 2.39% of their portfolio. Rockland Trust owns 4,761 shares. 133,887 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.57% stake. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 430 shares.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: SOXX, NVDA, TXN, AMD – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “China Fortunes Keep Chip Stocks On Wild Ride As Advanced Micro Reports – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chip Stock Strength Sends Nasdaq, S&P to Record Closes – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61B and $2.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class ‘A’ by 726 shares to 17,364 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 2.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Gold Ishares Trust Etf (IAU).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofA reduces net interest income guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bank of America (BAC) and Fiserv (FISV) Will Pursue Independent Merchant Services Strategies Beginning June 2020 – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors & Cabot reported 316,310 shares. 316,221 are held by Bedell Frazier Counseling. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Ca owns 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8,164 shares. Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 140,854 shares. 29,499 are owned by Fairfield Bush & Co. The New York-based Gabalex Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 5.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Kames Plc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Aimz Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.42% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Hodges Mngmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 210,844 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 718,595 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Broadview Advisors reported 9,375 shares. Estabrook Mgmt stated it has 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Natixis Advsr Lp has invested 0.4% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, S&Co has 0.44% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 142,414 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West owns 324,739 shares.