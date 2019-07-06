National Pension Service Lifted Its Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $961,216; As Centurylink (CTL) Market Value Declined, Fiduciary Management Has Cut Its Position by $1.60 Million

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc. (CTL) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 145,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15.51M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.91M, down from 15.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.77. About 5.71 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL); 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – About an hour after the doors at CenturyLink Center in Omaha were opened, there were already hundreds of people in line to get into the exhibit; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C

National Pension Service increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 4.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 15,019 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 375,510 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15 million, up from 360,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.09. About 1.89 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 1 sale for $251.35 million activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $95,600 was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. On Thursday, May 23 Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 15,000 shares. 10,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P. On Wednesday, March 6 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 83,000 shares. 16.00 million shares were sold by Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd, worth $254.40 million on Wednesday, January 16. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.11M shares to 4.94M shares, valued at $398.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 74,896 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Corp.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CenturyLink Delivers Secure, Fast and Easy Self-Provisioning of Network Connections to Microsoft Azure and Azure Government – PRNewswire” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink: A 100% Potential Return In 2 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Insider Buying In CenturyLink At 27-Year Lows Signals Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: CenturyLink vs. Frontier Communications – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested in 0.02% or 19,889 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Covington Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 18 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has 120,945 shares. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 47,780 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0.08% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Estabrook Management holds 0% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. 3,995 are held by Trustmark Fincl Bank Department. Gateway Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 1.82M shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2.68M shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 12,496 shares. Cove Street holds 0.92% or 629,840 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 762,819 shares.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $345.64M for 9.20 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Purplebricks pays price for rapid expansion with U.S. exit – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Target’s Making Same-Day Delivery Easier for Its Online Shoppers – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fastenal Hits Industrial Vending Milestone: 100000+ Active Devices – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fastenal (FAST) Up 23% in 6 Months: Can the Bull Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Taiwan Star Telecom expands LTE services and prepares for 5G migration with Nokia end-to-end portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. Lisowski Sheryl Ann also sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, February 14. 2,500 shares were sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN, worth $150,000 on Tuesday, January 29. 39,583 shares valued at $2.49 million were sold by Hein LeLand J on Tuesday, February 12.