National Pension Service Increases Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM); Convergence Investment Partners Raised Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake by $635,740

National Pension Service increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 50,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.45M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.79 million, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $38.92. About 1.54 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA’S BOARD DELAYS DECISION ON COURT RECEIVERSHIP TO MONDAY; 03/04/2018 – GM Throws Wrench in U.S. Auto Sales by Deserting Monthly Reports; 18/04/2018 – GM REPORTS $16.5B REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 03/04/2018 – General Motors to Begin Reporting U.S. Vehicle Sales on Quarterly Basis; 26/04/2018 – GM results dented by pickup truck changeover; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU HUIFEN-A DEPUTY GM ARRESTED ON ENVIRONMENTAL VIOLATIONS; 27/03/2018 – REG-GoTech Group plc: Proposed disposal of Sportsdata Limited and notice of GM; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 23/04/2018 – S. KOREA, KDB TO SWIFTLY CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 49.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 8,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 25,146 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 16,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 854,382 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 30/04/2018 – ICE BENCHMARK NOW EU AUTHORISED BENCHMARK ADMINISTRATOR; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues of $1.2 billion, +5% y/y and GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.79;; 16/05/2018 – ICE Futures Europe Emissions Auction Result; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Current NYSE Group Pres Thomas Farley Leaving to be CEO of a Special Purpose Acquisition Co; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,499 shares to 184,040 shares, valued at $7.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 34,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,461 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.