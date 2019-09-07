National Pension Service Increases Position in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC); As Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Value Rose, Sei Investments Company Has Boosted Stake

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 71.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 14,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 35,796 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 20,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.98. About 934,633 shares traded or 71.75% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

National Pension Service increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 6,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 160,305 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.98 million, up from 153,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $145.01. About 922,593 shares traded or 2.33% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Royal Gold Presenting at The Gold Forum Americas – Junior Mining Network” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gold Glitters on US-China Trade War Jitters: 6 Top Picks – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Royal Gold (RGLD) Earnings Miss, Sales Beat Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks Market Edge Highlights: AngloGold, Barrick Gold, Royal Gold, SPDR Gold and Direxion 3x Gold Miners – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,043 are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Fil Limited stated it has 0.04% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Blair William And Il invested in 0.03% or 45,448 shares. Iowa-based Principal Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Mackenzie Fin invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 9,400 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested in 0.03% or 14,064 shares. 19,171 were reported by Ameritas Prns. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com accumulated 2,871 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamco Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 12,340 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 5,872 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Captrust Fin Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 515 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,518 shares in its portfolio.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 44,645 shares to 63,985 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 92,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,179 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.