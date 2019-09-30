National Pension Service Increases Position in National Oilwell Varco (NOV); Atika Capital Management Maintains Stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)

National Pension Service increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 29,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 488,824 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.87 million, up from 459,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $21.31. About 2.30M shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL CFO JOSE BAYARDO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Adjusted Ebitda About $160M; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 04/05/2018 – National Oilwell at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.98M, up from 114,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 118,800 shares traded. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 09/05/2018 – Grace Board Elects Yanai Independent Director; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – SEES 2018 SALES GROWTH (ORGANIC) 5% – 7%; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Now Sees 2018 Sales Growth 9%-11%; Had Seen 8%-10%; 09/05/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – HUDSON LA FORCE TO SUCCEED FRED FESTA AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4,453 shares to 428,753 shares, valued at $43.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp by 11,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 180,720 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

More notable recent National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Declines Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone / GSO announces monthly distributions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why National Oilwell Varco, Anthem, and Petroleo Brasileiro Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple TV+ Price Will Start At $4.99 A Month, Launch Nov. 1 – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Emerson notes order boost of 2% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Management owns 330,414 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 186 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc stated it has 39,507 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Gru accumulated 0.01% or 568,066 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl owns 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 177,428 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Schroder Investment Management accumulated 0% or 981 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 50,520 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance invested in 228,630 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communication has 0.01% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Manufacturers Life Com The has 1.53M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 0.12% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 2.35 million shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 0.07% or 10,297 shares. Huntington Financial Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Shell Asset has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

More notable recent W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Grace to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on April 25, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Grace Announces High Olefins Yield FCC Collaboration with TechnipFMC – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Grace to Nominate Two Additional Directors NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Are Surging Today – Motley Fool” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Grace Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend NYSE:GRA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 28,000 shares to 52,000 shares, valued at $7.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 36,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Put).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $15.32 million activity. Shares for $6.24 million were bought by 40 North Latitude Fund LP on Thursday, August 15. Dockman William C. bought $68,210 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.